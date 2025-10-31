Kenya: President Ruto Sings 'Norangwa' As He Rallies Support for Uda Candidate in Malava By-Election

Kakamega — President William Ruto on Thursday broke into the popular Luhya hit "Norangwa" as he drummed up support for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Ndakwa ahead of the Malava parliamentary by-election.

The President's impromptu performance drew cheers from the crowd, energizing supporters during a campaign rally in Malava constituency, Kakamega County.

Ruto used the moment to connect with residents, saying his administration remains committed to empowering local communities through development programs aligned with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

He urged voters to rally behind Ndakwa, describing him as a "committed and capable leader" who will work with the national government to deliver on key priorities including infrastructure, education, and agricultural reforms.

"Let us send David Ndakwa to Parliament so that we can work together to bring more opportunities to the people of Malava," Ruto said.

The Malava parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the area MP earlier this year. The by-election has attracted several candidates, with campaigns now entering their final stretch ahead of polling day.