Kenya: Owalo Warns Politicians Against Interfering With Public Projects

Nairobi — The government has warned politicians and contractors meddling in public projects that they will face blacklisting and prosecution for irregular procurement, stalled works, or misuse of funds.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Delivery and Government Efficiency Eliud Owalo said some politicians have been posing as contractors to influence tender awards, a practice he termed "dangerous and unacceptable."

"If you are a politician, stick to politics. You cannot have your cake and eat it," Owalo said during an inspection tour of national projects in Trans Nzoia and West Pokot counties.

He added that contractors without technical capacity were bidding low and later abandoning projects, stressing that only credible firms would be allowed to implement government projects.

"We will blacklist and debar contractors who fail to deliver and ensure they do not participate in future government tenders," Owalo warned.

Owalo directed implementing agencies to strengthen due diligence and technical evaluations before awarding contracts, noting that weak oversight has caused many stalled projects.

"If the government has made payments but the project is not progressing, we will recover the money and prosecute those responsible," he said.

Among the projects inspected were the Sh9.7 billion Siyoi-Muruny Dam, Sh722 million Kapenguria-Makutano Sewerage Project, and the Sh4.5 billion Suam One-Stop Border Post.

Others include the Sh15.4 billion Kitale-Murpus road, Sh240 million Maternal and Child Health Complex, the Kwanza TVC, and affordable housing projects in Maili Tatu.

Owalo affirmed that the Kenya Kwanza administration will enforce accountability and ensure every public shilling results in visible development across the country.