Rwanda: Ur Huye Campus Grapples With Student Accommodation As Academic Year Starts

First-year student Agnes Uwimana arrived at University of Rwanda's Huye Campus from Nyamagabe this week, thinking she would quickly find a hostel and settle in. Instead, she found herself spending nights in the university gymnasium, sharing the space with other stranded newcomers.

As the new students' induction process began on October 27, a number of them who had secured hostels were being assisted by campus youth volunteers and the student guild council, while others like Uwimana waited inside the gymnasium hall.

Many first-year students in this academic year faced such challenges. With the university's hostels already full before the induction week, hundreds have been left scrambling for housing in and around Huye town.

This year, the University of Rwanda admitted 14,152 new first-year students for the 2025/2026 academic year. At Huye Campus alone, over 6,000 newcomers joined, yet the university's hostels can only accommodate about 3,000 students.

UR Vice Chancellor, Prof. Didas Muganga Kayihura, acknowledged the challenge, saying that the university gives priority to female students and those with disabilities but simply doesn't have enough rooms.

"We have limited space," he said. "We work with the local administration to mobilise private accommodations for the rest," he noted.

University officials explained that this year's situation was exceptional after merging two intakes to remove the gap year that the students used to spend before joining university.

Currently, the institution provides housing for roughly 23 percent of its undergraduate population.

"I wasn't very familiar with the hostel application process," said Daniel Irukwayo, a new student. "Even those who applied earlier didn't all get spaces."

With hostels occupied, students have turned to the private market, only to find inflated rents and few vacancies. According to Gad Ndizeye, a cybercafé worker who helps students apply for housing, by the time induction week started, many nearby houses were already taken.

"The nearest available ones are now an hour away from campus," he noted.

At Cedes Sapientiae Hostel commonly known as Fox Hostel, run by the Benebikira Sisters since 2009, the demand has also exceeded capacity. The hostel now hosts up to four girls per room.

"We welcome anyone who can afford our modest fees," said Sr. Marie Anastesie Niyonsaba, the head of the hostel. "But even here, space is limited."

In neighbourhoods like Cyarwa and Tumba, landlords are trying to fill the gap, but some of them are also running out of space. Augustin Gahamanyi, a local landlord, says he has no vacant rooms left, for example.

Huye District Mayor, Ange Sebutege, says the local government is aware of the problem and is taking steps to involve private investors.

"Last academic year, over 5,000 students were housed off-campus," he said. "We've mobilized the Private Sector Federation to prepare more hostels and encourage new construction projects."