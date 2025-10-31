Congo-Kinshasa: 'Can't Wait to Meet My Parents', Says Rwandan Woman Returning DR Congo

A total of 326 Rwandan nationals returned from DR Congo on Thursday, October 30, in the latest group to cross the border as part of a repatriation effort between the two countries.

The new arrivals, who crossed the Grande Barrière Border Post in Rubavu District under the support of the UN Refugee Agency, expressed their happiness for a safe return home after spending decades in conflict-ridden eastern DR Congo.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA), the group joins over 4,000 Rwandans who voluntarily returned since January.

The new arrivals will receive temporary support and undergo reintegration procedures at Nyarushishi Transit Centre in Rusizi District, Western Province.

For many, the return marked the end of a terrifying struggle and insecurity by Wazalendo and FDLR militia groups as Jeannine Gwerekana, said after crossing into Rwanda.

"I am now happy for safe arrival in my home country, leaving war zones," explained Gwerekana, 32, who left Rwanda in 1994.

The mother of two had since lived in Rutshuru territory comes from Rubavu District. "I cannot wait to meet my parents," she said.

She recounted the horrific violence witnessed during her displacement, including sexual assault by militia groups. "They raped women, I saw my colleagues being forced into sex, but we had no way for escaping."

Karori Ndikubwimana, who fled in 1997, lost all his possessions to looting in the neighboring country.

"I feel delighted for the warm welcome," said Ndikubwimana, who comes from Musanze District.

"Glory be to God. I was received as someone the country gave birth to. We were told that when you arrive here, they either kill you or put you in jail, but I see it's a different story."

Pacifique Ishimwe, Vice Mayor in Charge of Social Affairs for Rubavu District, who welcomed the new arrivals, reassured them of security.

"We are happy to receive our population," Ishimwe told reporters. "They have been living a miserable life which they do not deserve for we have a beautiful and safe country. But the most important thing is that they finally returned safely."

The repatriation process continues in line with a high-level meeting on voluntary repatriation of refugees held in Addis Ababa in June between Rwanda, DR Congo, and the UN Refugee Agency.

The Rwandan government says more than 3.5 million citizens have been repatriated from DR Congo since 1994.