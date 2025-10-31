Rwanda: Yussif Dauda, Mamadou Sy Rejoin APR Camp After Apology

APR FC has reinstated players Yussif Dauda and Mamadou Sy, who had been suspended for thirty days following misconduct and disobeying team instructions issued by the coaching staff.

The club had announced their suspension on Friday, October 10. The disciplinary action was related to an incident that occurred in Cairo, Egypt earlier this month, during the CAF Champions League fixture between APR FC and Pyramids FC.

In a statement shared on October 31, the club noted that the players had apologised and are now allowed back in camp.