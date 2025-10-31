Malawi: Tanzania Unrest Chokes Malawi's Economy As Trucks, Fuel Shipments Stall At Border

Economic ripples from Tanzania's post-election unrest are now being felt deep inside Malawi, with hundreds of transporters--including fuel tankers--trapped at the Kasumulu Border and supply chains grinding to a halt.

For days, the normally busy border post between Songwe and Kasumulu has been under lockdown following violent protests in southern Tanzania, which saw mobs clash with police, vandalise customs offices, and disrupt communication networks.

Malawian truck drivers stranded at the border describe a scene of chaos and fear.

"From 11am to around 2pm, there were intense riots," said Thokozani Banda, a driver who arrived at Kasumulu on Wednesday morning. "People ransacked everything, destroyed computers in the Customs office. They said they wouldn't touch our vehicles--only government property--but it was terrifying."

Though Tanzanian soldiers have since restored calm, movement remains heavily restricted. No shops are open, leaving drivers desperate for food and water. "We have to seek permission from security officers to cross into Malawi to buy food," said Isaac Kampondeni, another driver. "Those stuck further inside Tanzania are in a worse position--we can't even reach them because there's no network."

According to Transporters Association of Malawi spokesperson Frank Banda, the unrest has paralyzed cargo movement from key Tanzanian ports, threatening Malawi's already fragile economy.

"We've instructed drivers carrying fuel from Tanga and Dar es Salaam not to travel," Banda said. "This means another blow to fuel supply. Every tanker carries about 33,000 litres worth K100 million--and beyond that, we have lives at risk."

He warned that perishable goods such as bananas, fish, and ginger are rotting in trucks stranded along the route. "Each day, around ten banana trucks enter Malawi. If this continues, traders will lose millions," Banda added.

Karonga Police Station officer-in-charge Kelvin Mulezo confirmed that traffic between Malawi and Tanzania has completely stopped, with several Tanzanian families fleeing into Malawi for safety.

"Seven families of Tanzania Revenue Authority officials are taking refuge here," Mulezo said. "We've intensified patrols along the border, and our forces are on standby."

Mzuzu-based human rights activist Moses Mkandawire warned that the turmoil could undermine regional trade and development.

"This is not just a Tanzanian issue--it's a regional concern," Mkandawire said. "The security and economic linkages of our countries mean that instability in one directly affects the rest."

Malawi's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Charles Nkhambala said a team has been deployed to monitor the situation. "We're gathering facts on the ground and liaising with our Tanzanian counterparts to ensure the safety of Malawians and their goods," he said.

As protests rage on across the border, Malawi now faces a triple shock: looming fuel shortages, disrupted trade, and mounting business losses. What began as a political crisis in Tanzania is fast becoming an economic storm for its southern neighbour.