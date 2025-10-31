Kenya: Four Police Officers Arrested After Fatally Shooting Colleague in Mai Mahiu

31 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nakuru — Four police officers attached to the Mai Mahiu Police Station have been arrested following the fatal shooting of their colleague in what investigators describe as a case of mistaken identity.

According to a police report, Constable Hassan Lolkidid was shot dead early Wednesday morning while responding to a suspected criminal incident with five other officers.

The officers had been deployed to investigate reports of suspicious individuals offloading tyres from a lorry at about 1:00 a.m. in the Mai Mahiu area. When the suspects fled, the officers opened fire. Moments later, they discovered Constable Lolkidid lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.

All six officers initially denied firing their weapons, prompting investigators to seize their firearms for ballistic examination. The lorry was also towed to the police station yard as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police say the ballistic results and subsequent interrogations linked four of the officers to the fatal shooting and revealed attempts to cover up the incident. The four were later arrested and are expected to face charges related to the killing.

Lolkidid's body was taken to the mortuary pending a postmortem examination, as investigations continue.

