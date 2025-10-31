South Africa: AKA Murder Suspects Finally Heading Back to Face Justice in South Africa

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, accused of killing rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motshoane, dropped their appeal against extradition from Eswatini to South Africa.

Their decision, following new evidence filed by prosecutor Lomvula Hlophe, means the long-delayed double murder case could finally move forward in South Africa.

Two brothers accused of murdering rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motshoane are finally on their way back to South Africa to face trial.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande have dropped their appeal against being extradited from Eswatini.

The brothers were arrested there in February 2024, a year after the two men were shot dead outside a Durban restaurant in February 2023.

The Ndimande brothers are among seven men accused of being involved in the high-profile double murder. Their decision to abandon the appeal marks a major turning point after months of legal delays that have stalled the case.

The move came shortly after Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Lomvula Hlophe submitted new evidence to strengthen South Africa's request to bring the pair home.

In her court papers, she warned that ignoring key legal issues could lead to further delays once the suspects were returned.

The brothers have not explained why they changed their minds, though they had earlier said they feared for their lives if sent back, claiming threats linked to taxi violence. They had even asked for special police protection during their transfer.

Once they are extradited, they will join five other accused men -- Lindokuhle Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, Lindani Ndimande and Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi -- as the case finally moves closer to trial.

This comes just days after former police minister Bheki Cele spoke about the case in Parliament, putting the spotlight back on the long-awaited trial.