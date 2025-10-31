The man earns R6,500 as a guard but makes more than R7,000 a month from his secret sex work, charging up to R900 a night.

He sends R3,000 home for groceries, pays for family insurance and rent, and still manages to save R500 every month for emergencies.

A 45-year-old security guard from Cape Town says he became a male prostitute so he could feed his family and keep a roof over their heads.

He earns R6,500 a month as a guard but supports two children and five siblings. Three years ago, he decided to find another source of income.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"At first it was not easy for me to do this job. But as long as I am not breaking the law, I told myself I will do it to take care of my family," he said.

He started by sending sexual videos to clients for R300 each. After many requests for in-person meetings, he decided to start seeing clients face-to-face.

He now charges R700 a night but says some clients pay as much as R900 because they are happy with his service.

He advertises under a false name on Facebook. "The clients I got referred other people to me, that's how I got more clients," he said.

The man said he sends R3,000 to his family for groceries and pays R400 towards their insurance. He spends R1,500 on his own groceries, R1,100 on transport, R350 on his own insurance and R1,000 for rent.

"Even though I have a side job, there are things I cut like going out or eating red meat twice a week. I save R500 a month for rainy days," he said.

He takes safety seriously and shares his live location with friends when visiting clients.

He says he doesn't plan to stop anytime soon because the extra income allows him to cover all his expenses.

"Before this, I was always stressed on payday because my salary was not enough. Now I can take care of my family and myself."

Because he sometimes works night shifts, he meets clients during the day when he's on duty at night, and at night when he works day shifts.

Some of his clients even help with transport money.

"As long as my family doesn't go hungry, I will continue this side job. They don't need to know what I do."