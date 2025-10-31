South Africa: The River Actor Opens Up About Painful Recovery After Burn Accident

31 October 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • The River actor Ontshiametse Molekoa says he suffered serious facial burns after hot cooking oil splashed on him while cooking at home.
  • Molekoa thanked his doctors and told fans he is taking time off to heal, saying he believes "everything happens for a reason."

Actor Ontshiametse Molekoa, best known for playing Pharaoh on the Mzansi Magic drama The River, says he is healing after suffering severe burns to his face.

He revealed on Instagram that the accident happened while he was cooking and that it left him both physically and emotionally scarred.

"As an actor, my face is my livelihood, my tool, my everything," Molekoa said. He admitted being afraid the burns might affect his career.

Despite the pain, Molekoa said his recovery is going well and he remains positive. "I have faith that everything happens for a reason and I'm trusting that this too shall pass," he wrote.

He thanked his medical team for their support and said he would take time off to focus on healing and regaining his strength.

