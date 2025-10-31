Ghana: Navrongo Shs Old Students Reaffirm Support for Alma Mater

The Global President of the Old Students Association of Navrongo Senior High School (NABIA), Sakpe-Naa Alabira Ibrahim, has reaffirmed the Association's unwavering commitment to supporting its alma mater through sustained investment in infrastructure, academic excellence, and student welfare.

He said the Association remains dedicated to strengthening facilities in the school, fostering mentorship between past and current students, and promoting initiatives that inspire academic and personal growth.

The reaffirmation comes ahead of the school's 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Speech and Prize-Giving Day celebration, which begins today on the theme "Countering Drug Abuse: Measures and Strategies Towards Effective Teaching and Learning for Building Ghana's Human Capital."

The event is being organised by NABIA and sponsored by the 1984 year group in collaboration with the school.

In an exclusive telephone interview with The Ghanaian Times, Sakpe-Naa Ibrahim said NABIA had over the years demonstrated its loyalty to the school through numerous projects and programmes aimed at improving teaching and learning conditions.

He noted that beyond physical infrastructure, the Association's presence on campus motivates students to aim higher.

"When we meet in the school, we motivate current students. They get to see old students who have become Ministers of State, CEOs, academicians, businesspersons, professors, and government officials. It helps them believe that they too can achieve great things," he said.

Sakpe-Naa Ibrahim outlined several major projects undertaken by the Association in recent years, including the re-roofing and renovation of the Dining Hall and the Macdonald Assembly Hall, the construction and furnishing of a modern clinic now managed by the Ghana Health Service, and the installation of mechanised boreholes for both the kitchen and students' use.

He added that NABIA has also renovated dormitory blocks, science laboratories, and the Home Science Block, while providing classroom furniture, laptops, and desktop computers, with support from the Accra branch, among others.

Sakpe-Naa Ibrahim disclosed that NABIA plans to launch the re-construction of the school's basketball and volleyball pitches as part of its next phase of projects, adding that the Association's bond with members in the diaspora remains strong.

He emphasised the vital role of alumni associations in national education development, saying, "No one is more concerned about the well-being of our alma mater than we, the alumni. Government cannot do all, so we fill the shortfalls, providing books, improving facilities, and supporting student welfare."

Touching on the theme, Sakpe-Naa Ibrahim explained that the abuse of hard drugs among the youth had become a major national concern, as many young people have resorted to harmful practices such as sniffing glue, abusing cough syrups, smoking shisha, and experimenting with other dangerous substances.

He noted that these habits are often influenced by peer pressure, curiosity, or misguided attempts to cope with stress and social challenges.

"This worrying trend threatens the health, academic performance, and future prospects of our young people," he said.

He further explained that the theme was chosen to create awareness, educate students on the dangers of drug abuse, and encourage them to make positive life choices.

"It also serves as a call to parents, teachers, and the wider community to work together to guide and protect the youth from the destructive effects of substance abuse," he added.

NABIA brings together past students of Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO), which was established in September 1960 under the government of Dr Kwame Nkrumah as part of his vision to expand secondary education across Ghana.

The name "NABIA," derived from languages spoken in the North, means Prince or Princess, reflecting the unity and shared commitment of former students to the school's growth.

Over the years, NABIA has evolved into a strong alumni network in Ghana and abroad, championing infrastructure development, academic excellence, and student welfare.