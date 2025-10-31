Ghana: Irate Youth Attack Nsuaem Police ...Station Closed Down

The Nsuaem Police Station in the Western Region has been closed down, following a violent attack by an irate youth in the area on Wednesday.

Multiple reports indicated that on Wednesday, a suspect was reportedly seen attempting to abduct two school children and tried to bolt with them in a vehicle.

A vigilant storekeeper, who became suspicious, raised the alarm and informed the youth in the area of the suspected abduction.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The youth, with the help of police officers, managed to arrest the suspect and escorted him to the police station for further investigations.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, while investigations were ongoing, the youth became agitated and began to cause trouble. As tension mounted, they charged forward to the station office.

In response, the police fired shots to disperse the crowd.

"In the course of the melee, they vandalised the station's two police vehicles, burnt seized motorbikes parked at the police station, and also burnt car tyres at the station's junction on the Takoradi-Tarkwa highway.

The Western Central Regional Police Command, however, said calm had been restored at the police station," the Head of Public Affairs Unit, Western Central Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Beatrice Turkson, disclosed in a press release.

She recalled that preliminary interrogations indicated that on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, a group of about 15 men, accompanied by two children aged seven and five, brought to the station, together with suspect Sulley Moses, aged 25.

They reported to the command that they had spotted Moses by the roadside near Nivo Filling Station, conversing with the children and suspected that he intended to lure them to an unknown destination, and therefore demanded police action.

ASP Turkson said the police detained the suspect (Moses) after the children confirmed that he had forcibly held the hand of one of them as they tried to leave.

Shortly after that, she reported that a mob of about 500 people armed with stones and other offensive weapons besieged the station, demanding the release of Moses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The crowd, she added, blocked the Takoradi-Tarkwa highway, set tyres ablaze, and threw stones at the police, damaging two vehicles, parts of the station building, and several impounded motorbikes.

"The police reinforcement team, with support from the military, dispersed the crowd and brought the situation under control," ASP Turkson said.

"Three police officers and four civilians sustained injuries and were treated at the Nsuaem Government Hospital. One civilian was later referred to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital for further treatment," she indicated.

"The suspect has since been transferred to the Tarkwa Regional Headquarters for further investigation. All officers at the Nsuaem Police Station have been relocated to a safe place, and the station has been temporarily closed down," she highlighted.

The Western Central Regional Police Command strongly condemned the attack and assured the public that all perpetrators will be identified, arrested, and brought to justice, she added.