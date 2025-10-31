South Africa: El Fasher Descends Into Chaos With UN Reporting Mass Killings and Unprecedented Human Rights Violations

31 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'regan

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation called upon 'all external actors and countries involved in this crisis to adhere to international law'.

The United Nations (UN) Security Council on Thursday, 30 October 2025, condemned the atrocities being perpetrated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which include "summary executions and arbitrary detentions".

The UK, as the penholder on Sudan, called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday after the RSF seized El Fasher on Sunday after an 18-month siege on the region.

The RSF has killed at least 1,500 people in El Fasher since its fall on Sunday, according to a report from Al Jazeera, including more than 460 patients at a Saudi Hospital on Tuesday.

"On 26 October, Saudi Maternity Hospital, the only partially functioning hospital in El Fasher, was attacked for the fourth time in a month, killing one nurse and injuring three other health workers. On 28 October, six health workers, four doctors, a nurse and a pharmacist, were abducted. On the same day, more than 460 patients and their companions were reportedly shot and killed in the hospital," the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Two years of fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF)...

