Uganda: Jumia Launches Black Friday 2025 to Celebrate E-Commerce Gains

Kampala — Jumia Uganda has officially launched its much-anticipated Black Friday 2025 campaign at an exclusive event held at the Jumia Fulfilment Centre in Kampala. The launch gathered government officials, regulators, partners, and key stakeholders in Uganda's digital economy under the theme "E-Commerce Adoption in Uganda -- The Journey and Jumia's Role in Shaping It."

The event featured remarks from Nyombi Thembo, the executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), who commended Jumia for its continued investment in building trust, accessibility, and convenience in online trade. He emphasized the need for collaboration among regulators, private sector players, and innovators to further advance Uganda's digital economy.

Guests were given an immersive preview of this year's campaign, themed "Masanyalaze - Light Up Your Deals." The initiative highlights Jumia's commitment to making online shopping accessible, exciting, and rewarding for all Ugandans, offering significant discounts across popular categories such as smartphones, home appliances, groceries, fashion, and beauty.

"Black Friday remains one of our most important moments of the year--not just for sales, but for connection," said Steven Lamony, the managing director of Jumia Uganda. "It's a celebration of how far Uganda has come in embracing e-commerce and how technology continues to empower both consumers and sellers."

Thembo added, "Uganda's e-commerce journey is a testament to the power of innovation and inclusion. As we expand digital access, enhance literacy, and protect consumers, we are not just connecting devices--we are connecting dreams, businesses, and futures. Together with partners like Jumia, we are building a digital economy that enables every Ugandan to thrive."

The launch also spotlighted Jumia's partnerships with leading brands including Airtel Money, Centenary Bank, Hisense, Redmi, and Spiro, reinforcing Jumia's role in driving collaboration across the e-commerce ecosystem. These partnerships promote financial inclusion, digital payments, and eco-friendly logistics through initiatives like Airtel Money Pay and electric bike deliveries.

Uganda's e-commerce industry continues to grow steadily, supported by rising smartphone usage, widespread mobile money adoption, and increasing consumer trust in online shopping.

Through programs such as JForce and Jumia Logistics, Jumia continues to empower small businesses, sales agents, and delivery partners across the country.

The Jumia Black Friday 2025 campaign runs from October 31 to December 1, featuring daily flash sales, treasure hunts, and exclusive app-only deals available on the Jumia App and its website.