Ugandan Coalition Formed to Tackle the Hidden Crisis of Illicit Alcohol

Kampala — Across Uganda, the consequences of illicit alcohol have seeped into homes, hospitals, and communities, claiming lives, destroying families, and eroding the promise of the nation's youth. From makeshift distilleries in rural villages to ethanol-spiked spirits sold in city streets, illicit spirits have become an invisible epidemic threatening health, productivity, and hope. According to a new white paper launched earlier this year, titled "Public Health Implications of the Harmful Consumption of Illicit Alcohol in Uganda " published by Arrow Empirical Research & Skills Enhancement Co. Ltd (AERSE), and supported by data from Euromonitor International, illicit alcohol now accounts for about 67% of total consumption in Uganda, much of it laced with smuggled ethanol and toxic contaminants and sold without regulation or safety standards.

It is in the face of this growing national crisis that Uganda's leading institutions and voices from government bodies, civil society organisations, faith-based groups, youth networks, academia, media, and the private sector have come together and united to form a multisectoral platform - the Coalition Against Illicit Alcohol, Uganda Chapter (CAIA-Uganda). The Coalition aims to coordinate action, raise public awareness, and strengthen policy to protect Ugandans from the devastating health and social consequences of illicit alcohol, specifically spirits.

Uganda now joins its neighbour Zambia, where a similar coalition launched two years ago has mobilized government, retailers, and communities to build a national movement against harmful alcohol consumption. Inspired by its success, the Uganda coalition will operate as a neutral, evidence-based platform grounded in collaboration and shared accountability.

The inception meeting for CAIA-Uganda was held on October 29, 2025, at the Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) offices in Lunguja, Kampala, bringing together leaders from across the country, including former Prime Minister of Uganda Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda , Rose Obigah - Member of Parliament, Terego District; representatives from the Ministry of Health, Uganda Police Force, Uganda Revenue Authority, Next Media, Africa Anti-Counterfeit Network, Uganda Alcohol Industry Association and many others.

A National Call To Action

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda called on all Ugandans to recognize illicit alcohol as a national emergency requiring coordinated action.

"Regulation is not a matter of choice but of necessity," he said. "Without stronger laws and enforcement, Uganda risks losing a generation of its most productive citizens to addiction, accidents, and preventable deaths. Government and civil society must walk hand in hand to protect our people."

Dr. Rugunda praised the Coalition's inclusive spirit, describing it as a "powerful national movement capable of influencing policy and shaping public behaviour."

In a deeply personal testimony, Rose Obigah moved the audience as she shared how she lost her father to illicit alcohol when she was still in school, a tragedy that shaped her lifelong mission to advocate for change.

"Illicit alcohol is not just a social or economic issue, it is a human tragedy that has destroyed countless families like mine," she said. "The Alcohol Control Bill is not just a legal reform but a lifesaving measure to protect families, restore dignity, and safeguard our nation's future."

Collective Responsibility and Hope

Dr. Myriam Sidibe, Co-Chair of the Coalition, reflected on the broader vision behind this movement.

"Illicit alcohol is not merely a health issue; it is a mirror reflecting inequity, grief, and misinformation," she said. "In Zambia, when people, institutions, and brands came together, we saw attitudes shift and lives change. Today, Uganda takes that same brave step, to confront a hidden epidemic with unity and evidence."

Humphrey Nabimanya, Founder and CEO of Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU), reaffirmed the role of youth leadership in the movement:

"Almost every Ugandan family has a story of loss due to illicit alcohol. Our fight is to ensure that what is consumed is safe, regulated, and standardised. We aim to integrate this campaign into all our youth programs across 63 districts, because the future of this nation depends on it."

Shared Commitment from Every Sector

Faith-based leaders and community representatives echoed this shared sense of moral responsibility. Reverend Nathan Mugalu Balirwana emphasized that tackling harmful illicit alcohol consumption requires not only health interventions but also social, economic, and cultural solutions.

"Faith-based leaders have a moral responsibility to offer guidance, educate communities, and promote healthier alternatives," he said. "To create lasting change, we must address the root causes such as idleness, lack of skills, and weak mentorship structures that leave many young people vulnerable."

Private-sector leaders also pledged their support. The Uganda Alcohol Industry Association underscored the need for industry accountability:

"Producers and distributors must comply with the standards set by government. Without proper regulation and enforcement, dangerous products will continue to infiltrate our communities, and that must stop."

Next Steps: A Movement for Health, Dignity, and National Pride

The event concluded with participants signing a Coalition Pledge Board, symbolizing their shared commitment to action. Dr. Sidibe closed with a rallying message:

"This Coalition is not just about health, it is about dignity, opportunity, and the kind of country we want to live in. Together, we can protect life, create change, and rise above."

The Coalition Against Illicit Alcohol - Uganda Chapter will now move forward with a unified national agenda designed to confront the crisis from every angle. Its priorities include rolling out public education and behaviour-change campaigns to raise awareness of the dangers of illicit alcohol specifically spirits; launching faith-based and community outreach programs that mobilize local action; and strengthening policy advocacy and enforcement partnerships to ensure effective regulation.