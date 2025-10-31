Kenya: KRA X Handle Hacked, Crackers Change Name to 'StandsX'

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has confirmed that its official X (formerly Twitter) account, @KRACare, was hacked, with the attackers changing the handle name to "StandsX."

The taxman has cautioned members of the public not to engage, share personal information, or send money in response to any messages or posts from the compromised account, warning that such content is fraudulent.

"The official @KRACare X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked and its handle changed to 'StandsX'. Members of the public are strongly warned not to engage, share personal information, or send money to any messages or posts from this account, as they are fraudulent," KRA stated on its verified alternate X account.

KRA said it has launched urgent efforts in collaboration with X to retrieve and secure the affected account.

The incident comes amid a rise in cyberattacks in Kenya. Between April and June 2025, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) detected 4.6 billion cyber threats, up from 2.5 billion between January and March.

During the period, Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks surged by 255.6 percent to 13.1 million, while mobile and web application attacks, malware, and system vulnerabilities increased by 177.7 percent, 150.8 percent, 93.1 percent, and 81.9 percent, respectively.