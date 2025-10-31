South Africa: Eastern Cape Young Farmers Prove Agriculture Is a Viable Career Path

From humble beginnings in Mputi Village, near Mthatha, to becoming an inspiration for young farmers across the Eastern Cape, Jay Jay Farming has proven that agriculture is not just about ploughing fields, it is about sowing the seeds of economic freedom.

A group of determined young farmers from the Eastern Cape are rewriting the narrative, at a time when South Africa continues to battle youth unemployment and food insecurity.

Jay Jay Farming has become a shining example of how young people can thrive in agriculture with the right support, vision and perseverance.

On Thursday, the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture officially launched the R100 million 2025/26 Cropping Season in Bhaziya Village, Mthatha. The event, held during World Food Security Month, was not just about launching a new planting season, but about showcasing the transformative power of agriculture when driven by youth innovation and government support.

MEC for Agriculture, Nonceba Kontsiwe, used Jay Jay Farming as a case study to showcase excellence and the opportunities available in the sector.

"We are here to showcase to the farmers that if they start something, the department is here to support them. We are using these young farmers who have done a lot, to showcase excellence. I am glad to see young men and women working so hard," Kontsiwe said.

She stressed that agriculture remains the backbone of the provincial economy and a viable path for young people seeking sustainable livelihoods.

"Agriculture is the only way to go. Young people must see this sector as a driver of economic growth and stop the notion that the sector is only for the uneducated. Mentorship programmes exist to assist new entrants in producing good quality yields for better income," Kontsiwe said.

For Jay Jay Farming co-owner, Sipho Joyi, the journey has been far from easy but deeply rewarding.

"It has been seven years since we have been doing this. We have been through difficult terrains, but we stood up and continued. Today, at least we are able to put food on the table for ourselves and the families of those we have hired," Joyi said.

Joyi and his team have built a thriving enterprise producing grains including yellow and white maize and soya beans, along with potatoes, cabbages, spinach, and green mealies.

The farm currently employs 12 permanent staff and up to 50 seasonal workers during planting and harvesting seasons. It also rents ploughing fields from the community, which helps to circulate income within the local economy.

This season, Jay Jay Farming plans to plant 130 hectares of soybeans (with support from Land Bank and departmental partner, Ukhanyo Development Farmer), 500 hectares of maize (supported by the department), and 2 hectares of potatoes (through a partnership with Potato SA and the department).

Collaboration breeds growth

MEC Kontsiwe commended Jay Jay Farming for not relying solely on the department.

"They did not only rely on the department, which is supporting them a lot, but they looked for assistance in the private sector for mentoring and other resources they needed. The key priority of the department is to fight and eradicate poverty totally and farmers like these are assisting us," she said.

The MEC noted that the department's broader goal is to expose farmers to the emerging farmers to the full agricultural value chain and invest in them to become commercial-scale producers.

The 2025/26 summer cropping season will cover approximately 23 000 hectares, focusing on grain, vegetable, and fodder crops.

This builds on the success of the 2024/25 season, during which the department successfully planted 22 584 hectares of maize, yielding over 112 920 tons of grain.

The MEC said about 90% of the total targeted land continues to be dedicated to grain production.