East Africa: Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Reaffirms Opposition to Ivory and Rhino Horn Trade

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has confirmed that South Africa is fully committed to the international ban on the commercial trade of ivory and rhino horn.

This is after media reports incorrectly suggested that South Africa plans to diverge from the international consensus on the trade of ivory and rhino horns.

This comes ahead of the upcoming 20th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES CoP20), which will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from 24 November - 5 December 2025.

"Our policy is guided by science, ethics, and global cooperation, not by commercial interest," the statement said.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, said: "South Africa will not support any move to reopen the ivory or rhino horn trade. Our duty is to protect our wildlife, not to profit from their destruction."

South Africa's approach to elephant and rhino conservation is grounded in sustainability, protection of biodiversity, and support for communities who live alongside wildlife.

The department said it will continue to work closely with regional and international partners to combat poaching, dismantle trafficking networks, and strengthen wildlife law enforcement.

"South Africa has a proud record of responsible conservation management under CITES. Our engagement in CITES processes aims to protect species, maintain ecological integrity, and ensure that conservation delivers long-term social and economic benefits."

The department stressed that any suggestion that they seek to weaken international agreements or undermine collective conservation efforts is without basis.

"The DFFE's priority is clear and this is to secure a future where elephants, rhinos and people can thrive together."