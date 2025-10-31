South Africa: Public Called to Rally Behind SA Women's Cricket Team Ahead of ICC World Cup Final

Cabinet has urged all citizens to support South Africa's women's national cricket team as they aim to make history by winning the first-ever International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025.

Cabinet extended its best wishes to the team as they prepare for the final this weekend.

On Wednesday, the South African Women's cricket team achieved a historic milestone in Guwahati, India, thanks to an outstanding innings from their captain, Laura Wolvaardt, and impressive bowling by Marizanne Kapp, who took five wickets for just 20 runs.

This incredible performance led them to a 125-run victory over England, propelling them into their first-ever 50-over World Cup final.

Cabinet has congratulated the team on their historic achievement.

"Their performance was electrifying, and they have established themselves as contenders on the global stage," the Cabinet statement released on Thursday read.

Cabinet expressed its satisfaction with the year 2025, calling it the best year for the South African national cricket teams.

The men's team triumphed in the ICC Test Championship final, while the women's team reached the ODI World Cup final.

Most recently, Proteas Women made it to the final of the Women's T20 World Cup in both 2023 and 2024, highlighted by a historic victory over Australia in Canberra in 2024.

Cricket South Africa praised the Proteas Women for their resilience, strong batting line-ups, and adaptable bowling, noting that they continue to inspire and make history in every format of the game.

South Africa and India will face off on Sunday, 2 November 2025, as both teams compete for the title.