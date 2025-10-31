Kenya: Fake Statement - Kenya's National Cohesion and Integration Commission Hasn't Summoned Governor Mutahi Kahiga

Fake statement: Kenya's National Cohesion and Integration Commission hasn't summoned governor Mutahi Kahiga

IN SHORT: A press statement supposedly from Kenya's National Cohesion and Integration Commission appears to summon governor Mutahi Kahiga for divisive remarks. But the document is fake.

"The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has noted with grave concern the remarks attributed to H.E. Mutahi Kahiga, Governor of Nyeri County made during a public address on 21st October 2025," reads the opening line of a document circulating on Facebook.

The document features the logo of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and is dated 22 October 2025.

The NCIC was established to facilitate and promote equal opportunity, good relations, and peaceful co-existence between the different ethnic and racial communities of Kenya.

On 22 October, Mutahi Kahiga, the governor of Nyeri county, came under fire for remarks he made regarding the death of veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga. Kenya declared a national mourning period of seven days for Odinga, who died on 15 October.

Kahiga apologised for his remarks which were perceived as celebrating Odinga's death and said that they were taken out of context. The governor also stepped down from his position as vice chairperson of the Council of Governors.

The document appears to be signed by Dr Samuel Kobia, the chair of the NCIC.

But is it legitimate? We checked.

Ignore fake document

On 22 October, the NCIC posted the circulating document on their official X account with the words "fake" printed across it. The commission followed it up with an official press statement condemning the reckless statements by Kahiga.

The official press statement from the NCIC includes Kenya's coat of arms and the words "office of the chairman", which are both absent in the circulating document. The statement emphasised the role of political leaders to provide healing, unity and hope and directed the governor to issue a public apology.

The circulating document is fake and should be ignored.