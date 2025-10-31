South Africa: SA Well Prepared to Host G20 Leaders' Summit in November

Cabinet has expressed its satisfaction with South Africa's preparations for the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit, saying it is confident the country will host the event successfully.

Thousands of international delegates, media representatives, and visitors are expected to gather at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg for the two-day summit scheduled to take place from 22 - 23 November 2025.

The event aims to showcase South Africa's attractions to the world and promote long-term growth in the tourism sector.

Cabinet said South Africa's G20 Presidency is already strengthening the country's tourism sector, with 100 out of 132 official meetings held across the country since 1 November 2024.

According to a Cabinet statement released on Thursday, the summit is expected to generate substantial economic activity by increasing demand for goods, services, infrastructure, and logistics.

This will create jobs and enhance revenues for local businesses.

In preparation for the G20 Leaders' Summit, South Africa will host a G20 Social Summit from 18 - 20 November 2025.

This gathering aims to incorporate the voices of civil society into the G20 decision-making process, promote global solidarity, advance inclusive development, and produce a declaration that reflects the aspirations and realities of citizens' lives.

"South Africa is using its G20 Presidency to respond to complex challenges facing the world and fostering consensus on various issues. Our priorities are to strengthen disaster resilience and response, ensure debt sustainability for developing economies, mobilise finance for a just energy transition and use critical minerals for inclusive growth," the statement read.

"We look forward to welcoming our esteemed guests at the G20 Leaders' Summit and to a smooth handover of the G20 Presidency to the United States."

Global Fund's 8th Replenishment Summit

Cabinet announced that the Global Fund's 8th Replenishment Summit will be hosted on 21 November 2025 in Johannesburg.

This summit, co-hosted by South Africa and the United Kingdom in partnership with the Global Fund, will take place alongside the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The Global Fund is the world's largest financier of programmes for the prevention, treatment, and care of AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria.

"This gathering is a pivotal opportunity to mobilise global commitment and resources to accelerate the fight to end HIV and AIDS, TB and malaria."

According to Cabinet, the summit will convene Heads of State and government, civil society, communities, multilateral and bilateral partners and the private sector, to secure the investments needed to expand life-saving health programmes.

"Discussions at the summit are expected to assist in strengthening resilient and sustainable health systems, which are pivotal in building a healthier, safer future for all."