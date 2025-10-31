South Africa: Zikalala Launches Programme to Build New Harbours in Small Coastal Towns

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala will today officially launch a landmark programme to build new small harbours in neglected coastal towns -- a key pillar of inclusive infrastructure development in post-apartheid South Africa.

The Deputy Minister will hand over the Special Economic Zone, which will designate the areas and sites for this massive infrastructure investment, creating a turning point for inclusive and sustainable coastal development.

According to the department, the new small harbour for KwaZulu-Natal will be in Port Shepstone, while others will be built in the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

"The new harbours will be the first to be built since the dawn of democracy. The programme aligns with government priorities on job creation, regional economic development, and inclusive access to maritime infrastructure," the department said in a statement.

According to the department, the initiative demonstrates government's commitment to redress past inequities by delivering real, tangible infrastructure in neglected towns.

"This forms part of coastal government initiatives including the District Development Model, Eastern Seaboard Development, N2 Corridor and Operation Phakisa, Oceans Economy, with the intention of developing a project pipeline for new harbour and coastal infrastructure development along the coastline of South Africa," the department said.