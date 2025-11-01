Zimbabwe: Chimombe and Mpofu Sentencing in U.S.$7m Presidential Goat Scheme Fraud Postponed As State Moves to Forfeit Properties

WOES continue to mount for jailed businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, with the State now seeking to confiscate their properties following their conviction in a US$7 million fraud case.

The duo, who face a possible minimum 20-year jail term if convicted, will now be sentenced on November 17 after the State indicated its intention to apply for a confiscation order under Section 50(1) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act [Chapter 9:24].

The law empowers authorities to trace, seize, and confiscate assets suspected to have been acquired through criminal activity.

Prosecutors believe some of Mpofu and Chimombe's properties were bought using proceeds of the goat tender fraud.

"We had given notice in terms of section 50(1) of the Money Laundering Act," said prosecutor Whispher Mabhaudhi while seeking a postponement of the case on Friday.

Mabhaudhi said the State's application is ready but has been delayed pending the uploading of the court's written judgment.

"Once the judgment is uploaded, then the State will file its application," he added.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, who convicted the pair, said their separate judgments would be available by next Wednesday.

The two are expected back in court on November 14 for pre-sentencing proceedings.

Sentencing is expected on November 17.

Mpofu and Chimombe were found guilty last week after spending over a year in remand prison.

The State proved that the fraud emanated from false documents submitted through their company, Blackdeck Private Limited, in September 2021, when the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture invited bids for the supply of 632,001 goats worth US$87 million under a national livestock pass-on scheme.

After winning the tender, the contract was instead signed by Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming, an unregistered entity, with Mpofu representing the company and Chimombe acting as a witness.

Investigations revealed that Blackdeck Private Limited had no valid tax clearance certificate from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), and that the QR code on its National Social Security Authority (NSSA) compliance certificate belonged to another firm, Skywalk Investments.

Relying on these misrepresentations, the ministry paid ZWL$1.6 billion--then equivalent to US$7.7 million--in two instalments on April 21 and June 29, 2022.

When the company failed to deliver, it falsely claimed to have mobilised 32,500 goats across provinces, but verification showed only 3,713 goats were available.

"After the Ministry of Lands realised that they were being deceived by the accused persons, they then cancelled the contract on August 29, 2022," said the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ).

To date, only 4,208 goats worth US$331,445.25 have been delivered, leaving the government prejudiced of US$7,380,751.85.