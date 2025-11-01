Somalia: Puntland President Announces New Police Deployment, Hails Gains Against Is Militants

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni on Friday evening addressed residents of the Nugaal region in a public awareness event on community policing, as the semi-autonomous state prepares to deploy newly trained police forces across key towns.

The ceremony, held at the PSU University Square in Garowe, was attended by cabinet members, presidential advisers, senior police commanders, regional and municipal officials, traditional elders, women and youth representatives, and other community groups.

President Deni praised the "significant progress" Puntland has made in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group, crediting local communities and international partners for their cooperation.

He underscored that domestic security remains a top priority, announcing that new police units trained at the Carmo Police Academy will soon be dispatched to towns in Mudug, Nugaal, Bari, Sanaag, and Haylan regions to strengthen stability.

According to Puntland officials, the government has completed the training of 500 new police officers, with an additional 500 recruits beginning training in the coming weeks.

The reform program aims to modernize the police force and integrate educated youth, including university graduates, into the security services.

Officials say the initiative reflects Puntland's broader plan to build a professional, community-oriented police service capable of ensuring law and order across the state.