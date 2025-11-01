Kenya: At Least Nine Dead in Elgeyo Marakwet Floods and Mudslide

1 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — Deadly floods and a mudslide have left nine people dead in two villages in the Marakwet East Sub-County of Elgeyo Marakwet.

The disaster was caused by heavy rains that pounded the area last night.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Peter Mulinge said the worst-hit area was Chesongoch, where seven people perished, while another two died in the Embobut/Embolot Ward.

He added that among the dead was a Grade 8 pupil.

Mulinge said rescue efforts by the Kenya Red Cross Society have been hampered by numerous challenges, including roads being cut off.

He noted that sections of the road have also been blocked by boulders.

The officer said plans to use helicopters to access the affected areas are underway.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.