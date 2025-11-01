Sudan's Embassy in Baku Holds Press Conference On El-Fashir Massacres and Humanitarian Situation in Darfur

Baku, 1 November 2025 (SUNA) - The Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan in Baku held a press conference on Saturday morning to brief the media on the recent developments in Sudan.

Sudan's Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Anas Al-Tayib Al-Gailani, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the dire humanitarian situation in El-Fashir and several parts of the Darfur region, following what he described as "ethnic cleansing and a full-fledged genocide" perpetrated by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against unarmed civilians.

Ambassador Al-Gailani said that El-Fashir is facing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, with civilian areas being subjected to grave violations amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity, including indiscriminate killings, identity-based targeting, and large-scale forced displacement. He stressed that these atrocities represent a stain on the conscience of the international community, which continues to fail in its moral and legal duty to protect civilians. He further noted that the prevailing double standards in dealing with humanitarian crises undermine confidence in the international peace and security system and allow violators of international law to act with impunity.

The ambassador pointed out that the rebel militia has imposed a suffocating siege on El-Fashir for nearly five hundred days, despite UN Security Council Resolution 2736 (2024), which called for the immediate lifting of the blockade. He stated that the absence of international resolve has enabled the rebels to persist in their crimes. He also revealed that some neighboring and regional countries have provided logistical and material support to the terrorist militia, affirming that Sudanese intelligence possesses conclusive evidence of such involvement.

Ambassador Al-Gailani further cited reports published by leading international newspapers -- including The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post -- confirming that the terrorist militia had obtained American and British-made weapons, some of which were later seized by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). He noted that this external support had empowered the militia to commit horrific massacres that claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people and left thousands injured. Among the victims were medical personnel and humanitarian workers, while families, women, and children fleeing the conflict were ruthlessly pursued and executed.

Official reports confirmed that over 450 patients were killed at the Saudi Hospital in El-Fashir.

In conclusion, the ambassador reaffirmed the Sudanese leadership's commitment to liberating El-Fashir and cleansing the country of the rebel militia.

The Ambassador urged the UN Security Council and the international community to designate the Rapid Support Forces as a terrorist organization and bring its leaders and sponsors to justice. He also reaffirmed the government's adherence to a political solution and to efforts aimed at achieving comprehensive peace, despite the challenges posed by the militia, its regional backers, and the silence of the international community.

The press conference was attended by representatives of Azerbaijani news agencies and a number of local journalists and media professionals, who showed keen interest in the ambassador's remarks and the positions expressed regarding the situation in Sudan.