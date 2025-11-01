Ethiopian Airlines Takes Delivery of 21st Airbus A350-900, Reinforcing Efficiency and Comfort

1 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has welcomed its 21st Airbus A350-900, registered ET-BCE, marking another milestone in the flag carrier's long-term fleet modernization and sustainability strategy.

In a social media post, Ethiopian said that the addition strengthens efficiency, comfort, and sustainable aviation leadership.

The Airbus A350-900 is an ultramodern airplane. It brings a clean-sheet airframe and advanced aerodynamics, with a carbon-fibre fuselage and wings paired with new-generation, fuel efficient engines.

For travelers, the "Airspace" cabin concept delivers a quieter ride, larger windows, wider seats, and high definition inflight entertainment aimed at elevating onboard comfort.

Operationally, the aircraft offers notable fuel-burn and emissions reductions versus previous-generation wide bodies and is capable of operating on Sustainable Aviation Fuel, supporting the airline's de-carbonization goals.

The arrival of the new airplanes underscores Ethiopian Airlines' ongoing investment in next generation aircraft to boost reliability, enhance the passenger experience, and advance sustainable aviation across its global network.

