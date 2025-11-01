Uganda: Museveni Pledges Better Roads, Health Facilities During Kalaki Campaign Rally

KALAKI - President Museveni on Friday campaigned in Kalaki District, where he was received by jubilant residents and district leaders who presented a detailed memorandum outlining the area's development priorities and expectations.

The memorandum, delivered by NRM District Chairperson Ajilo Mary Gorety, thanked the President for previous interventions in the district but appealed for more government support, particularly in health, education, and infrastructure.

"Your Excellency, the people of Kalaki request that our health centre be elevated to hospital status. We also ask for correction of administrative decisions that affected farming programmes, as well as support for our youth cooperative societies," Ajilo said, noting the community's long-standing loyalty to the NRM.

She also highlighted the district's historical role during the NRM's liberation struggle, saying Kalaki hosted fighters in the bush war, and appealed to the President to resolve land disputes, strengthen local cooperative unions, and create new administrative units to improve service delivery.

"Most of our land has been confiscated. We kindly request that this issue be addressed urgently," she pleaded.

The rally was attended by several national leaders, including Speaker of Parliament and NRM National Vice Chairperson for Women, Anita Annet Among, and Soroti City East MP flagbearer and Eastern Region Vice Chairperson David Calvin Echodu, who commended the unity and enthusiasm of the people of Kalaki.

Among praised the President's leadership, saying his programs had renewed hope for the Teso sub-region.

"When you look at this kind of energy and unity, you can only thank God. The people of Kalaki are ready to consolidate the gains made under NRM," she said, urging residents to embrace commercial farming as a pathway to prosperity.

In his address, President Museveni outlined the achievements of his government and reaffirmed his commitment to continued investment in wealth creation, infrastructure, education, and healthcare, which form key pillars of the upcoming 2026-2031 NRM Manifesto.

"The NRM's contribution to Uganda has been in developing the economic infrastructure--roads, electricity, railways, and water systems. We have already worked on major roads like the one from Katine to Ngora, and the plan to extend it to Kalaki is ongoing," the President said.

He announced that the government has already secured funding for the Katine-Kalaki-Overo Road, with works expected to start soon.

On electricity and water, Museveni acknowledged that while progress has been made, challenges remain with unstable power supply, which he said government engineers are addressing.

He also revealed that new water systems will be constructed to serve the remaining villages and that landing sites and ferry services between Buyende, Kalaki, and Kaberamaido are being upgraded.

The President called on residents to maintain unity, reject corruption, and take advantage of government programmes such as the Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job Creation (Emyooga) to improve household incomes.

The rally ended amid songs of praise and chants of support, with NRM supporters vowing to deliver what they termed a "99.8% victory" for President Museveni in the 2026 polls.