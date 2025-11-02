Uganda: Absa to Acquire Standard Chartered's Retail, Wealth Business in Uganda

Standard Chartered has agreed to sell its retail and wealth management operations in Uganda to South Africa's Absa Group for an undisclosed amount

Standard Chartered has agreed to sell its retail and wealth management operations in Uganda to South Africa's Absa Group for an undisclosed amount, the two banks announced on Friday. The transaction forms part of Standard Chartered's broader plan to streamline its African portfolio and focus on corporate and investment banking.

Absa Bank Uganda will assume Standard Chartered's retail and wealth customer base, expanding its footprint in the country. The deal aligns with Absa's Pan-African growth strategy, following similar expansions in East and Southern Africa. Standard Chartered will continue to operate in Uganda through its corporate, commercial, and institutional banking divisions.

The move follows Standard Chartered's earlier exits from retail markets in Botswana and Zambia as it pivots toward higher-margin segments. Absa, South Africa's third-largest bank, is rebuilding its retail franchise under CEO Kenny Fihla after separating from Barclays in 2020.

Key Takeaways

The sale marks a strategic realignment for both banks. For Standard Chartered, the exit reflects its focus on profitability and efficiency amid a global retrenchment from lower-margin retail operations. By retaining its corporate and investment banking arms, the bank continues to serve multinational and local enterprises in Uganda, leveraging its international network. For Absa, the acquisition accelerates its retail expansion and positions it to capture a larger share of Uganda's growing consumer and SME banking segments. The deal also supports Absa's long-term strategy to become a leading Pan-African financial services group with deeper regional integration. The transaction follows a trend among global lenders scaling back in frontier markets while regional banks consolidate to achieve scale. Once completed, the integration could enhance competition in Uganda's retail banking sector, improve customer access to digital and wealth services, and reinforce Absa's presence in East Africa's fast-growing financial landscape.