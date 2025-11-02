South Africa: Prescient Launches Balanced Feeder Active Etf On JSE

Prescient Investment Management has launched the Prescient Balanced Feeder AMETF (PBLNCD) on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)

Prescient Investment Management has launched the Prescient Balanced Feeder AMETF (PBLNCD) on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), giving investors access to the Prescient Balanced Fund -- a multi-asset portfolio designed to grow capital through diversified exposure to equities, bonds, property, and money market instruments.

The fund, which complies with Regulation 28 of South Africa's Pension Funds Act, primarily invests in domestic markets but can also include offshore assets, offering investors a mix of South African and international exposure. The ETF marks Prescient's third actively managed exchange-traded fund (AMETF) listing.

Rupert Hare, Head of Multi-Asset at Prescient, said the fund enables investors and pension funds "to gain diversified exposure to local and global markets while benefiting from the liquidity of the JSE."

According to the JSE, AMETFs have grown steadily since 2022 regulatory changes allowed their listing. With this addition, the number of ETFs on the JSE rises to 122, with a combined market capitalization of R23.5 billion.

Key Takeaways

The Prescient Balanced Feeder AMETF expands the range of actively managed ETFs available to South African investors, blending active portfolio management with the flexibility and liquidity of listed products. The fund's balanced strategy -- spanning equities, fixed income, property, and offshore assets -- offers a single-vehicle solution for investors seeking both growth and diversification under regulatory compliance for pension funds. The listing also underscores the JSE's role in supporting financial innovation and the growing adoption of AMETFs, which differ from traditional ETFs by pursuing outperformance rather than index tracking. For retail investors, the product provides accessible exposure to professional active management through a tradable instrument. As the AMETF segment continues to gain traction, products like PBLNCD highlight the evolution of South Africa's ETF market toward hybrid solutions that merge active decision-making with transparency and cost efficiency, catering to investors navigating volatile and shifting global markets.