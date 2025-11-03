Botswana Inflation Climbs to 3.7 Percent On Rising Fuel, Food Costs

Botswana's inflation accelerated to 3.7% in September, its highest level in more than a year, according to new data from Statistics Botswana

The rate jumped sharply from 1.4% in August, driven primarily by higher fuel and food prices following a weakening of the pula after July's exchange rate adjustments

Food inflation reached 5.4% in September, up from 5% in August, increasing pressure on household budgets

Fuel prices rose by an average of P1.60 per litre, while food costs continued to climb as producers and retailers adjusted prices across the supply chain. Food inflation reached 5.4% in September, up from 5% in August, increasing pressure on household budgets.

In response, the Bank of Botswana raised its 2024 inflation forecast to an average of 3.5%, up from 2.7%. The central bank projects inflation could temporarily exceed 6% by mid-2026 before easing. However, economist Keith Jefferis warned that the weaker pula may have a deeper effect, potentially pushing inflation to between 8% and 9% next year.

Key Takeaways

Botswana's latest inflation spike reflects the country's growing exposure to currency and import-price shocks, with the pula's depreciation feeding directly into higher fuel and food costs. While inflation remains within the Bank of Botswana's medium-term target range of 3%-6%, the recent surge underscores the fragility of price stability amid external pressures. Rising living costs threaten to erode household purchasing power, particularly for low-income consumers, and could slow consumption growth. Analysts suggest that exchange-rate management will be critical in the coming months, as further pula weakness would make imports more expensive and prolong inflationary pressures. The central bank faces a delicate balance -- tightening policy too early risks dampening growth, while a softer stance could entrench price increases. With inflation now trending upward, Botswana's policymakers may need to reassess their currency and fuel-pricing frameworks to shield the economy from renewed cost-of-living pressures.