Kenyans Urged to Acquire IDs As Govt Waives Application and Replacement Fees

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged Kenyans without National Identification Cards to take advantage of the government's waiver on application charges to acquire the crucial national document.

The President said the fees previously required to obtain an ID card have been scrapped.

He pointed out that the Ksh 1,000 fee for replacing a lost ID has also been waived.

On Thursday, the government gazetted a six-month waiver on fees for the replacement of identification cards and change of particulars under the new Registration of Persons (Amendment) Rules, 2025.