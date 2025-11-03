Kenya: Government Leads Swift Coordinated Rescue, Relief Efforts in Marakwet East Landslide

The government has moved with speed and precision to lead a massive rescue and humanitarian operation following the devastating landslide that struck Marakwet East, claiming lives and displacing families.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government immediately activated a multi-agency response involving the military, police, the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs), and humanitarian partners to rescue survivors and support affected families.

Within hours of the tragedy, helicopters carrying medical teams and Kenya Red Cross personnel were dispatched to the affected region to reinforce search and evacuation efforts.

Murkomen said the government's priority was to save lives, trace missing persons, and provide urgent medical and psychosocial support to victims.

"We are working with utmost urgency to coordinate rescue efforts, extend humanitarian assistance, and stand with families affected by the Marakwet East landslide disaster,"

Murkomen said while receiving the bodies of the victims at the Eldoret Airstrip.

So far, 25 injured persons have been airlifted for treatment, 15 people have lost their lives, and 30 others remain unaccounted for.

Residents in high-risk zones have been relocated to safer grounds as multi-agency teams continue combing through the debris in search of the missing.

A help desk has also been set up for families to report missing loved ones.

The swift collaboration between the national government, the county government of Elgeyo Marakwet, and humanitarian organizations has ensured timely delivery of medical aid, food and emergency shelter to displaced families.

Deputy Governor Wesley Rotich said county ambulances and medical personnel were immediately mobilized from across the region, reinforcing emergency operations on the ground.

"The joint response between the national government and humanitarian agencies has been remarkable. Every effort is being made to ensure survivors receive immediate care and affected families get the support they need," Rotich said.

The Kenya Red Cross has also deployed teams to conduct needs assessments, offer psychosocial support, and aid in tracing missing persons.

Despite the challenging terrain, ongoing rainfall and unstable ground, rescue teams remain on site an effort Murkomen said demonstrates the government's unwavering commitment to safeguard lives and restore normalcy.

"Our hearts go out to the families affected. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to save lives and help communities rebuild after this painful tragedy," Murkomen said, urging residents in landslide-prone areas to move to safety as heavy rains persist.

The rapid and coordinated response underscores the government's enhanced disaster preparedness and inter-agency collaboration in dealing with natural calamities.