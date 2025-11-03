Kenya: Opposition Leaders Entices Professional Into Politics to Restore Accountability in Governance

2 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — United Opposition Alliance co-principals Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Justin Muturi have urged professionals and lawyers to actively engage in politics and leadership, emphasizing that they are the only group capable of defending the country with understanding and professionalism.

Speaking during the Ngemi Cia Watho Festival --a cultural event that brings together lawyers from Central Kenya to celebrate and connect with their heritage-- former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua highlighted what he described as the region's historical leadership vacuum.

He noted that this gap has emerged because professionals have not been sufficiently involved in political leadership, allowing inexperienced politicians to take charge.

The Democracy for Citizens Party Leader cited the late Raila Odinga as an example, commending him for his exemplary leadership in the Nyanza region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Despite never winning the presidency, Gachagua said, the former Prime Minister has remained influential in every government--something he attributed to the presence of intelligent and strategic legislators from his region in Parliament.

He said this demonstrates the importance of having knowledgeable and committed professionals in leadership roles.

Gachagua emphasized that lawyers, in particular, are less likely to be compromised, and he urged them to step forward and assume leadership positions.

He lamented that he currently finds it difficult to effectively protect and oversee the government because many elected leaders from Central Kenya lack the capacity to adequately defend and represent their communities.

Addressing the issue of tribalism, which he alleged is being propagated by President William Ruto, Gachagua claimed that the President's portrayal of the region as tribal is disingenuous.

Instead, he said, it is a political tactic to divide the community following the fallout between him and the President.

He urged the community not to be swayed by such sentiments or cultural stereotypes but to embrace their traditions and heritage wholeheartedly.

Furthermore, Gachagua reaffirmed his commitment to unite the community and lead them back to significant representation in government, stressing that regional unity will be key to achieving this goal.

On the political front, he underscored the importance of cooperation among leaders.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka called for collaboration aimed at restoring stability and sanity in government.

DP Leader Justin Muturi further noted that those who have defied the Constitution and its principles are not true patriots, adding that recognition should go to those who have worked within the legal framework.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.