Kenya: Marathon Great Kipchoge Finishes 17th in New York Marathon in Potential Swansong

2 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 2, 2025 - Two-time world record holder Eliud Kipchoge finished 17th in the New York Marathon in what could be his swansong before calling it a day.

Kipchoge clocked 2:14:36 to cross the finish line, on a day when Kenyans dominated proceedings in the Big Apple with podium sweep in the men and women's races.

Ahead of the competition, the two-time Olympic champion had hinted that the race would be his last competitive one, promising that he would issue a huge statement soon after.

More to follow...

