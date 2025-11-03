Ethiopia's Economic Growth Creates Significant Opportunities for Manufacturing Sector - Ministry Says

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Industry has affirmed that Ethiopia's rapid economic growth has been creating significant opportunities for the manufacturing sector.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed while addressing at the 2nd regular session of the 5th year of the House of People's Representatives (HPR), where he highlighted that major projects are being designed to realize the country's economic.

The Premier detailed that through the Homegrown Macroeconomic Reform Agenda, systems have been established to leverage the country's resources for diversified economic development, enabling epoch-making success, which is expected to empower Ethiopia to register double-digit economic growth in the current fiscal year.

In an interview with ENA, State Minister of Industry Tarekegn Bululta affirmed that the industrial sector's growth rate has risen to above double digits, which can help substantially increase the sector's contribution to domestic product growth.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Tarekegn further stated that the manufacturing industry is recording improved growth in import substitution, attracting investment, and other key areas, attributing the sector's success and rapid structural transformation to the focused direction set by the government.

Manufacturing industry heads interviewed by ENA also acknowledged government's specific focus on the sector that has been bringing about substantial change.

Tsega Debebe, Manager of Boom Manufacturing PLC, praised the government's encouraging attention to the manufacturing sector.

According to the manager, although his company was established two years ago, primarily produces refrigerators for domestic use, its local production is contributing to import substitution by replacing previously imported products leveraging from the government-created opportunities.

Similarly, Biru Irtu, Corporate Director of HK Business Group PLC, on his part stated that his company is contributing to foreign currency savings through import substitution. The company specializes in manufacturing plastic formworks for construction, effectively replacing previously imported construction materials.

The Ministry has provided special attention to manufacturers, helping them overcome previous challenges and enabling them to become more competitive.

In the 2017 Ethiopian fiscal year, the industrial sector registered a 13 percent growth rate, contributing 3.7 percent to the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.