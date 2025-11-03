Ethiopia-EU Investment Forum Set to Deepen Partnership, Unlock Sustainable Growth - Ethiopian Embassy in France

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Embassy in France has emphasized that Ethiopia and the European Union (EU) Investment Forum will further deepen partnership and unlock sustainable growth.

The Ethiopia-European Union Investment Forum will convene in Paris on November 3, 2025, bringing together Ethiopia, France, the EU, leading European corporations, and financial institutions to significantly deepen partnerships and foster sustainable growth.

In a press release sent to ENA, the Embassy emphasized the importance of the event.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The high-level forum, organized and hosted by MEDEF International, France's largest business federation, in partnership with the European Commission, aims to unlock new investment opportunities across strategic sectors including aviation, renewable energy, transport, infrastructure, logistics, and digital, AI and telecommunications.

Recognizing Ethiopia's rapid economic transformation, strong reform momentum, and strategic position as a gateway to East Africa, participants will explore ways to deepen trade and investment linkages.

The forum will leverage the EU's Global Gateway initiative to support sustainable and inclusive growth, it stated.

Foreign Minister Gedeon Timotheos noted that the Forum "marks a pivotal step in a shared journey, bringing Europe and Ethiopia together to shape a future of innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth."

Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide underscored Ethiopia's commitment to reform: "Through our Home-Grown Economic Reform Agenda and Ten-Year Development Plan, we are building a more open, resilient, and competitive economy. We see the European private sector as a key partner in realizing this vision and driving sustainable investment across critical sectors."

Philippe Gautier, CEO of MEDEF International, stated that European businesses and institutions "recognize Ethiopia's potential, not only as one of Africa's fastest-growing economies, but as a partner in building the green, digital, and transport infrastructure of tomorrow."

The Paris Forum will also serve as a key preparatory event for the upcoming Africa-EU Conference, scheduled to be held in Kenya in April 2026. This reinforces the shared commitment to strategic partnership between Africa and Europe.

Ethiopia and the European Union have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade, investment, and economic cooperation under the Global Gateway initiative.

According to the press release, the Ethiopia-European Investment Forum reflects this growing momentum, providing a dedicated platform to mobilize private-sector investment and forge sustainable partnerships for mutual prosperity.