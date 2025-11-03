Ethiopia: Scholars Laud Ethiopia's Mega Projects As Key to National Renewal

Addis Ababa — Scholars from Watchmo University have asserted that Ethiopia's recently launched and under-construction national mega projects signify a crucial stride in the nation's journey toward renewal and development.

Following the GERD's completion, the inauguration of the Ogaden Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project in the Somali Region, designed for 111 million liters annually, underscores the government's sustained commitment to transformative infrastructure initiatives.

The Ethiopian government has announced ambitious plans for the current fiscal year to construct several large-scale facilities, including a nuclear power plant, a fertilizer factory, an oil refinery, and a new international airport for Ethiopian Airlines.

Scholars at Watchmo University told ENA that these mega-projects are vital for accelerating Ethiopia's economic growth and strengthening national renewal.

Dr. Getahun Abera of the Political Science and International Relations Department emphasized that the successful completion of the GERD serves as proof of concept.

"The GERD has shown that Ethiopians can achieve major development goals through their own efforts," he stated.

He added that the newly announced projects are a continuation of this spirit, confirming that "Ethiopia's journey toward recovery is unstoppable."

He argues these initiatives will not only help restore Ethiopia's past glory but also enhance its capacity for negotiation, regional cooperation, and self-reliance.

While acknowledging the country's historical struggle to utilize its resources due to various constraints, he noted that the government's commitment to these projects demonstrates a clear and practical commitment to transforming the country.

Adding to the academic endorsement, Professor Mulualem Hailemariam, also from Watchmo University's Department of Political Science and International Relations, praised the government's resolve to advance large-scale development despite prevailing challenges.

Professor Mulualem emphasized that the impact of the announced mega-projects, including the nuclear plant, fertilizer factory, oil refinery, and new airport, will be transformative beyond domestic economics.

"These mega projects will shape Ethiopia's future and elevate its international standing," he argued.

The Professor also stressed that the unity and collaboration demonstrated during the construction of the GERD must serve as the model for the implementation of all subsequent projects.

He delivered a strong call for national cohesion emphasizing that there should be no division when it comes to national development and interests among Ethiopians.

He also urged the current generation to recognize their responsibility to safeguard national unity and ensure these critical projects are completed on time.