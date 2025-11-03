Somalia: Somaliland to Require Overflight Permits for All Civil Aircraft From November 10

Hargeisa — The Republic of Somaliland's Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Development announced on Sunday a new directive requiring all civil aircraft to obtain prior authorization before entering or transiting its airspace, in a move reaffirming its jurisdiction over national territory.

Effective November 10, 2025, the directive mandates that all scheduled, non-scheduled, commercial, and general aviation flights secure an Overflight Permit before operating within Somaliland's airspace.

The ministry said the measure aims to ensure safe and orderly air navigation in line with international aviation standards, strengthen air traffic management and meteorological services, and enhance emergency and search-and-rescue operations at Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA) and Berbera International Airport (BBO).

"Unauthorized overflight without prior approval constitutes a violation of national sovereignty and may result in enforcement actions under applicable national and international aviation laws," the ministry said in a statement.

The directive, issued in accordance with the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation (1944), reaffirms Somaliland's "complete jurisdiction and exclusive sovereignty over its land, maritime, and airspace," the statement added.

Somaliland's Civil Aviation Ministry reiterated its commitment to maintaining safe, efficient, and cooperative international air navigation, and expressed appreciation for the cooperation of airlines, operators, and partner states in complying with the new regulation.