Namibian Magistrates Threaten Work Stoppage Over Delayed Allowances

Magistrates across Namibia have threatened a partial work stoppage from 5 November if the Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations does not engage with the Magistrates' and Judges' Association of Namibia (MJAN) on housing and vehicle allowance adjustments.

Through their lawyers, Metcalfe Beukes Attorneys, MJAN warn that the strike would affect civil trials, opposed motions in magistrates' courts, criminal trials, and bail applications in magistrates' and regional courts nationwide.

The association says the stoppage will continue until their demands are met, but emphasises it is willing to resolve the matter amicably and is available for urgent round-table discussions before 5 November.

The dispute stems from delays in implementing approved adjustments to magistrates' remuneration and benefits.

In October 2023, the then Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises, in consultation with the magistrates' commission, approved increases in housing and vehicle allowances, effective from the 2025/26 financial year.

However, discrepancies in subsequent schedules submitted by the justice ministry have frustrated magistrates.

MJAN maintains that a 6 August proposal by the executive director of the Office of the Judiciary correctly aligned benefits with the 2 October 2023 approval.

They argue the justice ministry's October schedule misaligned salaries for chief, deputy chief, divisional, and regional court magistrates, creating inequities across grades and violating the approved adjustments.

Last month chief justice Peter Shivute declined to intervene directly in an ongoing dispute between MJAN and the magistrates' commission, saying it would be premature while consultations are still ongoing among statutory authorities.

MJAN stresses that magistrates are judicial officers, not ordinary public servants, and that a job evaluation and grading exercise is needed to ensure consistent and fair treatment.

