Namibia: MPs Push for Extra N$850 Million for Free Tertiary Education At UNAM

Members of parliament (MPs) have urged the government to provide the University of Namibia (Unam) with the additional N$850 million it requires if tuition fees are scrapped under the proposed free tertiary education policy.

Minister of finance Ericah Shafudah last week announced that N$663 million has been allocated to free tertiary education to cover registration and tuition fees.This would raise the state subsidy to Unam from N$1.3 billion to N$2.2 billion, excluding the N$576-million subsidy to the Namibia University of Science and Technology and student fees.

"The additional N$814 million to education, which includes N$663 million for tertiary education is commendable, however, the recent call by Unam for an additional N$850 million should not be seen as a burden," said All People's Party president Ambrosius Kumbwa, while contributing to the midterm budget review this week.

He said this is a test of the ruling party's political will to realise an integral part of Vision 2030, which is just half a decade away.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kumbwa said the government must ensure that tertiary funds are fulfilled. He said the education and health sectors are vital to realising the goal of free education at all levels and establishing world-class health facilities.

Kumbwa said for decades, billions have gone missing through looting, inflated contracts and misallocated budgets, while many Namibians remain without access to quality education.

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani said citizens need to see tangible results.

"Investing in people is not an expense. It is an investment in our nation's future. Education, healthcare, and social services form the backbone of a productive, empowered society. These areas must remain central to our national strategy," he said.

Venaani said the budget allocations must be informed by evidence, data, and broad consultation.

He added that engaging citizens, the private sector, and civil society will make policies stronger, more inclusive, and more effective. He acknowledged Shafudah's efforts in navigating a complex economy and the fiscal environment. Venaani said as representatives of the people, they have a duty to scrutinise and ensure that Namibia's path forward is sustainable, inclusive, and resilient.

"We must focus on economic diversification, fiscal responsibility, and human development," he said.

Venaani said politicians must ensure that every budget allocation strengthens the nation and uplifts its people.Independent Patriots for Change parliamentarian Michael Mwashindange said they would only support the initiative if Namibians are going to benefit from accredited tertiary institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said fees are not falling as stated by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who at the time said "fees must fall".

"We are not seeing the fees falling. We cannot dictate on taxpayers money which children to fund and which not to fund. The 'fees must fall' utterance by the president is not happening, because there are not enough funds," he said.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.