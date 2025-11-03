Namibia: Mbumba Rallies Supporters Behind Swapo Ahead of November Polls

Former president Nangolo Mbumba has urged Namibians to vote for Swapo, describing it as the only political party that has stood the test of time and consistently worked to improve citizens' lives.

Speaking at a Swapo star rally at Divundu in the Mukwe constituency of the Kavango East region on Saturday, Mbumba said Swapo remains a political home ready to embrace all Namibians.

"Swapo is the one and only party that has proven to be consistent in its pursuit of transforming the lives of Namibians. Our track record of always seeking the best for the country can be traced back to the fight for liberation, when sons and daughters of this soil sacrificed their lives to free Namibia from the shackles of oppression," he said.

Mbumba said the party's record over the past 35 years demonstrates its ability to deliver peace, stability, and development.

He added that under president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's leadership, Swapo remains committed to improving the livelihoods of all Namibians and sustaining progress across all sectors.

He called on residents of Mukwe constituency to vote for Swapo's candidate, August Katembo, in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections set for 26 November.

"To ensure the continuity of development, it is imperative that Swapo continues to govern, especially in regional and local authorities," Mbumba said.

He noted that under Swapo's government, more than N$4.3 million was invested in the construction of three classrooms at Mbambi Senior Primary School in the Shinyungwe circuit, among other infrastructure projects.

Mbumba said the party has prioritised health, education, and agriculture as key areas of focus to address the challenges facing communities.

