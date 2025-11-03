Namibia: Health Ministry Dumps Waste in Windhoek Riverbed

Residents of Windhoek West have accused the Ministry of Health and Social Services of dumping hospital waste in a riverbed, raising serious health and environmental concerns.

The Namibian found medical equipment including baby incubators, prosthetics limbs, bed liners, toilet pots and basins at the waste site.

The Namibian also found discarded documents bearing the ministry's letterhead, including invoices, purchase orders, and claim forms from Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Resident Helle Jensen says it is unacceptable that the ministry responsible for the public's well-being and health is involved in polluting the area.

"This is unacceptable, we want to have a clean neighbourhood, this is an offence to the residents. Those involved in dumping waste here including the ministry should stop doing so and do things the right way," she says.

Residents say the area has become a hotspot for illegal dumping, even though the available skips are not full.

Jensen says in winter she observes homeless children making fires in the skips and leaning on them at night, which causes an unpleasant smell.

"On our neighbourhood watch group, as a team effort, we speak on ways to keep our area clean but with this going on, it is hard to tell people how to behave," she says.

Windhoek West Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Andre Joubert says hospital waste has been dumped at the site for over five years, which he fears is hazardous to the residents.

"This has been coming for over five years. I suggest that a playground be built there, because even if the skips are removed, waste might continue to be dumped at the area," he says.

Health ministry spokesperson Walters Kamaya did not respond to questions sent to him but has said he would respond once he receives feedback from the waste management department.

City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya has condemned the dumping, calling it a violation of the city's solid waste management by-laws.

"The city strongly condemns such acts as they pose health risks, degrade the environment, and undermine efforts to keep Windhoek clean. Our teams will investigate the source of the dumped waste and take the necessary enforcement action against those found responsible," she says.

Amutenya urges the public to report incidents of illegal dumping through its Customer Contact Centre on 061 290 3777 or 3110/1.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Windhoek City Police spokesperson superintendent Marceline Murapo says littering is an offence which falls under the Street and Traffic Regulation 1930.

"Littering remains an offence and obstruction of street and public places, including litter thrown out of moving vehicle windows in public places. A fine of N$750 for non-admission of guilt will be issued to those who are found littering," she says.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.