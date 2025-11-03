Uganda: Munyagwa Says Will Expel Illegals, Give Free Education and Healthcare

2 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

The Common Man's Party presidential candidate, Mubarak Munyagwa, has pledged to expel all white foreigners from Uganda within 48 hours if elected, while promising free education, school meals, and medical services.

Speaking during a campaign rally at Kabale Central Market in Kabale Municipality on Saturday, Munyagwa outlined a series of bold reforms aimed at transforming the country's social and economic sectors.

He urged Ugandan youth to marry and raise families, assuring that his government would support children and households once in office.

Munyagwa criticized current development programs, including the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Youth Livelihood Programme, claiming they benefit individuals in high offices rather than ordinary citizens.

He concluded by calling on Ugandans to vote for change, promising a government that prioritizes the needs of common citizens over those of the political elite.

