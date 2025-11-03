Uganda: Kigongo Urges NRM Supporters to Stop Encouraging Primary Losers to Run As Independents

The First National Vice Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Al-Hajj Moses Kigongo, has urged party supporters and flag bearers to refrain from persuading candidates who lose in primaries to contest as independents, saying such actions go against party principles and threaten internal unity.

Speaking on Saturday during a meeting of NRM flag bearers in Luuka District at Budhabangula Village, Bulongo Sub-county, Kigongo said supporting independents weakens the party's cohesion and can derail the success of NRM candidates in the forthcoming elections.

"Do not seduce those who lose in primaries to run as independents. When you do that, you are violating party rules and endangering their political future," Kigongo said.

He was accompanied by the Presidential Assistant in Charge of Press and Mobilization and Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Hajj Faruk Kirunda.

The meeting brought together local leaders and party structures to discuss preparations for President Museveni's upcoming visit to Luuka District.

The event began with prayers led by Rev Canon Moses Dhikange, the Archdeacon of Kiyunga Archdeaconry, who called on NRM members to reconcile and avoid internal divisions.

Luuka District NRM Chairperson and Luuka South MP Stephen Kisa presented several issues for government attention, including the establishment of a district hospital and the upgrade of health centre IVs in the constituencies.

He also appealed for urgent repair of the Luuka-Kamuli road, which was recently cut off at Namadope Dam.

"As the President prepares to visit Luuka, we request that the government prioritizes the construction of a district hospital and health centre IVs, which we have lacked since this district was created," Hon. Kisa said.

Iganga Resident District Commissioner Michael Kibwika urged NRM flag bearers to intensify mobilization from the grassroots, saying the party's strength depends on the active involvement of its members at all levels.

"NRM supporters must sell the party manifesto from the village to the national level. You are the backbone of the party because you are present in every community," Kibwika said.

Kirunda echoed Kigongo's message, calling on Luuka residents to vote overwhelmingly for NRM candidates from the local to the presidential level, saying strong support at the grassroots guarantees attention and services from the central government.

"I am requesting you to vote overwhelmingly from top to bottom so that we can come back and support you. Luuka has always stood with NRM, and we shall continue to stand with you," Kirunda said.

Kigongo urged party supporters to focus on loyalty and service delivery rather than factionalism, saying divisions and cliques weaken the movement.

"Vote for NRM flag bearers if you want your vote to count. Don't involve yourselves in the battles of independents. Some people deceive those candidates just to take their money," Kigongo warned.

He also commended Kirunda for his dedication to the Busoga sub-region, describing him as a committed cadre who continues to champion development in his community.

"Kirunda minds about his area and works hard for it. That spirit of loyalty and service is what we must all emulate," Kigongo said.