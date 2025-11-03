Somalia: Somali President Warmly Welcomed in Cairo for Egypt's National Museum Inauguration

Cairo, Nov 2 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received a warm welcome in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Saturday, where he is attending the official inauguration of Egypt's new National Museum of Culture and History, officials said.

The Somali leader was greeted at Cairo International Airport by senior Egyptian government officials, diplomats from Somalia's embassy, and members of the Somali community in Egypt, state media in Mogadishu reported.

President Mohamud is among several heads of state invited to the high-profile ceremony, which marks the opening of one of the largest and most advanced cultural institutions in Africa and the Arab world.

According to a statement from Villa Somalia, the president's visit highlights "Somalia's commitment to strengthening its historic and brotherly ties with Egypt," grounded in shared religion, culture, and centuries-old cooperation.

During his stay, President Mohamud is expected to hold bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other senior officials. The discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation in education, trade, and maritime security in the Red Sea, as well as Cairo's continued diplomatic and development support for Somalia.

Egypt and Somalia share longstanding relations, particularly in education and religious scholarship. Hundreds of Somali students study in Egyptian institutions, including Al-Azhar University, one of the world's most prestigious centers of Islamic learning.

The National Museum of Culture and History, located in central Cairo, is designed to showcase Egypt's vast cultural and historical heritage. The inauguration is being attended by world leaders, diplomats, and cultural figures from across Africa and the Middle East.

The Somali president's visit to Egypt underscores Mogadishu's broader diplomatic push to rebuild strategic partnerships and strengthen its international presence, officials said.