Sudan: Northern State Prepares 185 Centers to Receive Displaced From Darfur and Kordofan

Al-Dabah, November 1, 2025 (SUNA) - The Deputy Head of the High Committee for Emergencies and Crises in the Northern State, Professor Manal Makawi Ibrahim, announced the preparation of 185 centers to accommodate those fleeing the war in Darfur and Kordofan. These centers are located in Al-Dabah, Merowe, Dongola, and Halfa, alongside community-based hosting initiatives.

Manal Makawi praised local efforts and community solidarity in supporting displaced families, describing Al-Dabah as a model in humanitarian response.

The Executive Director of Al-Dabah Locality, Mohamed Sabir, affirmed the locality's readiness to receive displaced persons (IDPs) from El-Fashir and provide humanitarian assistance as a national and moral duty.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of the Humanitarian Aid Commission in the Northern State, Dr. Wael Mohamed Sharif, confirmed that preparations are complete to receive arrivals from El-Fashir, Tawila, and Al-Mazroub, in coordination with partner organizations including Qatar Charity, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), WFP, and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society.