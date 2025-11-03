Sudan: Northern State Prepares 185 Centers to Receive Displaced From Darfur and Kordofan

2 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Dabah, November 1, 2025 (SUNA) - The Deputy Head of the High Committee for Emergencies and Crises in the Northern State, Professor Manal Makawi Ibrahim, announced the preparation of 185 centers to accommodate those fleeing the war in Darfur and Kordofan. These centers are located in Al-Dabah, Merowe, Dongola, and Halfa, alongside community-based hosting initiatives.

Manal Makawi praised local efforts and community solidarity in supporting displaced families, describing Al-Dabah as a model in humanitarian response.

The Executive Director of Al-Dabah Locality, Mohamed Sabir, affirmed the locality's readiness to receive displaced persons (IDPs) from El-Fashir and provide humanitarian assistance as a national and moral duty.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of the Humanitarian Aid Commission in the Northern State, Dr. Wael Mohamed Sharif, confirmed that preparations are complete to receive arrivals from El-Fashir, Tawila, and Al-Mazroub, in coordination with partner organizations including Qatar Charity, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), WFP, and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.