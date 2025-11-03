Somalia: Somali President Congratulates Tanzania's Samia Suluhu On Re-Election

Mogadishu, Nov 2, 2025 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday congratulated Tanzania's President-elect Samia Suluhu Hassan on her re-election, describing her victory as a reflection of the Tanzanian people's confidence in her leadership.

"I extend warm congratulations to H.E. Samia Suluhu on her re-election as President of the United Republic of Tanzania," Mohamud said in a statement issued by his office. "Her victory reflects the trust and confidence of the Tanzanian people. Somalia looks forward to deepening our brotherly ties and advancing regional peace and prosperity."

President Mohamud praised the "longstanding friendship and cooperation" between Somalia and Tanzania, noting that both nations share common interests in regional stability, economic growth, and integration within the East African Community.

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's first female president, secured a new mandate following national elections held last week, according to official results announced by the Tanzanian electoral commission.

Leaders from across Africa have extended their congratulations to President Suluhu, commending her for her leadership and commitment to regional collaboration.