Somalia: Jubbaland Regional Military Court Sentences Ex-Nisa Officer for Murder

Kismayo, Somalia — The Jubbaland Military Court sentenced Abdulkadir Mahmoud Hassan, a former officer in Jubbaland's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), for the murder of Adan Mohamed Madey, officials said.

The ruling was announced by Colonel Abdiaziz Mohamed Dhagajuun, chairman of the Jubbaland Military Court, following a hearing that concluded after two previous sessions.

Families of both the victim and the accused attended the court proceedings and listened closely to the verdict.

After the announcement, relatives from both sides told reporters that they were satisfied with the court's decision, describing it as fair and just.

The Jubbaland Military Court has repeatedly stated its commitment to holding security personnel accountable for crimes, emphasizing the importance of maintaining discipline, integrity, and the reputation of the region's armed forces.