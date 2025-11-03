Africa: Somalia, Qatar Discuss Security Cooperation and Support for AU Mission

2 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's State Minister of Defence Omar Ali Abdi on Sunday held talks with Mohamed Awad Al-Shammari, the Deputy Ambassador of Qatar to Somalia, to discuss ways of deepening bilateral cooperation, officials said.

The meeting focused on strengthening the historic and brotherly ties between the two nations, with an emphasis on security cooperation, capacity building, and support for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), according to a statement from the defence ministry.

Both sides exchanged views on the progress made by the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) in ongoing operations against militant groups.

Minister Abdi thanked Qatar for its "continued partnership and invaluable support" to Somalia's security and stabilisation efforts, reaffirming his ministry's commitment to advancing cooperation between the two countries.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.