Africa: Somalia, Qatar Discuss Security Cooperation and Support for AU Mission

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's State Minister of Defence Omar Ali Abdi on Sunday held talks with Mohamed Awad Al-Shammari, the Deputy Ambassador of Qatar to Somalia, to discuss ways of deepening bilateral cooperation, officials said.

The meeting focused on strengthening the historic and brotherly ties between the two nations, with an emphasis on security cooperation, capacity building, and support for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), according to a statement from the defence ministry.

Both sides exchanged views on the progress made by the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) in ongoing operations against militant groups.

Minister Abdi thanked Qatar for its "continued partnership and invaluable support" to Somalia's security and stabilisation efforts, reaffirming his ministry's commitment to advancing cooperation between the two countries.